Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Gentherm worth $39,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,398. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

