Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 3,648 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $128,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.47. 45,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,803. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

