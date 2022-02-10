Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $104,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $198.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

