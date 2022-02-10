Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 122,907 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,907 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE GWB remained flat at $$30.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

