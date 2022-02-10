Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 18,300 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 1.52% of Old National Bancorp worth $42,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 67,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.