Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.14% of Generac worth $35,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.10. 3,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,605. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.24.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

