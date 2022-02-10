Mariner LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.