Mariner LLC Has $28.71 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,939 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $35,187,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $98.72 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

