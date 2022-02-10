Mariner LLC Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,903 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $33,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.