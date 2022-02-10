Mariner LLC Has $41.88 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after acquiring an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

