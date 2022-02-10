Mariner LLC Has $48.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.