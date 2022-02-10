Mariner LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

