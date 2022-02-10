MASQ (MASQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $213,033.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. MASQ has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $213,033.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,082,360 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

