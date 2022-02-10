Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

Shares of MHH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

