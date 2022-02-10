Masterton Capital Management LP Invests $13.61 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,000. Equity Residential makes up approximately 8.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.31. 7,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,309. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.