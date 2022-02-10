MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

