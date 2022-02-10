MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $83,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 367,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,541,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

