MD Financial Management Inc. Has $76.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $76,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.