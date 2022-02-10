MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 45,399 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,399 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,232,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 668,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 594,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,835. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

