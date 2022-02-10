Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.79. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTL shares. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.
