Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.79. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTL shares. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

