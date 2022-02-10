Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $88.12

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.12, but opened at $91.16. Micron Technology shares last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 485,513 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,934,000 after acquiring an additional 357,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 601,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,429,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.