Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.27 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.27 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

