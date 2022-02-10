Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$66.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

