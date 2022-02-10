monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $222.47

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.47, but opened at $229.99. monday.com shares last traded at $221.26, with a volume of 1,304 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a 200 day moving average of $310.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5,834.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,227,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $149,381,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

