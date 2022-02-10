Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $37,298.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00410696 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

