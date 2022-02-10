MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.74. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,718 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.