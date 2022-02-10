Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $13.86. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,336 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,228,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.