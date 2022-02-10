Morgan Stanley Buys 1,978,994 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Intel worth $1,556,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.