Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.02% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $1,465,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 968,065 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,915,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

