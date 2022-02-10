Morgan Stanley Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of International Business Machines worth $1,571,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.45 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

