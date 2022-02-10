Morgan Stanley Has $1.83 Billion Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.12% of Unity Software worth $1,825,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,527,410. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

