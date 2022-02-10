Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Texas Instruments worth $1,046,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average is $189.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.