Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Zoetis worth $1,215,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $4,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 690,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,676,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $200.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

