Morgan Stanley Sells 588,517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,212,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,710,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 737,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $680,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

