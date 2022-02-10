Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,871,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 145,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Starbucks worth $1,419,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

