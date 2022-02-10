Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $43.15

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.15, but opened at $44.78. Morphic shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

