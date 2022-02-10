Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $23.33 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $23.33 or 0.00054288 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $244.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

