Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.27 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,650.00 or 1.00042146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00066853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00023737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00407294 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

