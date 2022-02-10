Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 467,631 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Netflix worth $250,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52,720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 65,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $402.76 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.73 and its 200-day moving average is $578.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

