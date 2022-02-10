NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.