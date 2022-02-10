NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NKE opened at $144.72 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

