NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,213 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $276,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 297.6% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 251,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 188,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $267.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193,816. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $667.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

