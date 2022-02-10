Oddz Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Oddz has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $452,925.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.31 or 0.07071813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.04 or 1.00356434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

