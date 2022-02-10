Omni Partners US LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,632 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.54% of Gores Guggenheim worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

