Omni Partners US LLC Purchases New Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned 1.00% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,460,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,771,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,233 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

TREB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 680,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

