Ontology Market Cap Tops $504.49 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $504.49 million and approximately $151.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00206680 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00405041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

