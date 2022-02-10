Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $834,209.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $252.51 million and approximately $834,209.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 253,766,526 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

