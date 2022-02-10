OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 15% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $260.90 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00102223 BTC.

About OriginTrail

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,020,531 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

