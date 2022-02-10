OTR Global Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Positive

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

ADSK traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.05. 19,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a one year low of $226.40 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

