Pangolin Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.31 or 0.07071813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.04 or 1.00356434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,204,286 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

